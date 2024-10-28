‘Mirzapur' movie in works after series success

‘Mirzapur' movie is in the works after series success

Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated series Mirzapur is being turned into a movie after the series' success.



As reported by Variety, the series starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, will now be released in cinemas as a film.

Moreover, the forthcoming movie will mark the return of Divyendu Sharma, who portrayed the famous role of Munna Tripathi in the series.

Apart from the trio, the film adaptation of the crime thriller series will also feature the return of Gajgamini Gupta and Abhishek Banerjee reprising their respective roles from the series.



The publication reported that following the theatrical window, the film will also stream on Prime Video across 240 territories after an eight-week exclusivity period.

The latest move comes in the wake of the series' latest season's record-breaking performance on the giant streamer.

Season 4, which is in development, will happen after the film’s release.

The series explores power dynamics and the criminal underworld in the heartland of northern India.

Mirzapur movie is set to release somewhere in 2026.

