 
Geo News

‘Mirzapur' movie in works after series success

‘Mirzapur’ film will mark the return of series original cast

By
Web Desk
|

October 28, 2024

‘Mirzapur' movie is in the works after series success

Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated series Mirzapur is being turned into a movie after the series' success.

As reported by Variety, the series starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, will now be released in cinemas as a film.

Moreover, the forthcoming movie will mark the return of Divyendu Sharma, who portrayed the famous role of Munna Tripathi in the series.

Apart from the trio, the film adaptation of the crime thriller series will also feature the return of Gajgamini Gupta and Abhishek Banerjee reprising their respective roles from the series.

The publication reported that following the theatrical window, the film will also stream on Prime Video across 240 territories after an eight-week exclusivity period. 

The latest move comes in the wake of the series' latest season's record-breaking performance on the giant streamer.

Season 4, which is in development, will happen after the film’s release.

The series explores power dynamics and the criminal underworld in the heartland of northern India.

Mirzapur movie is set to release somewhere in 2026.

World Culture Festival: Mime play, fairy tale experience fascinate children, adults
World Culture Festival: Mime play, fairy tale experience fascinate children, adults
World Culture Festival: Viewers held hostage by glorious theatre, music
World Culture Festival: Viewers held hostage by glorious theatre, music
Is model turned actor Saheefa Jabbar expecting? video
Is model turned actor Saheefa Jabbar expecting?
World Culture Festival: 'Road' explores self-discovery through movement
World Culture Festival: 'Road' explores self-discovery through movement
'Singham Again' to feature Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey
'Singham Again' to feature Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey
Rahat Ali, son deliver stunning performance at sold-out Dallas concert video
Rahat Ali, son deliver stunning performance at sold-out Dallas concert
World Culture Festival: 'Khawboon Ki Nautanki' splits audience's sides
World Culture Festival: 'Khawboon Ki Nautanki' splits audience's sides
World Culture Festival: 'Gurrya Ka Ghar' moves audience with its social theme
World Culture Festival: 'Gurrya Ka Ghar' moves audience with its social theme