Aima Baig hits back at Sara Raza Khan over 'autotune' remarks

Pakistani superstar Aima Baig hit back at fellow singer Sara Raza Khan after the latter made remarks against her, claiming she wouldn't be a singer without autotune.

Sara made these comments during an interview with a private TV channel wherein she spoke about various topics.

"If we take out the option of autotune, then Aima Baig is not a singer at all. There are many other names," the 28-year-old star claimed, prompting a reaction from the "Baazi" singer.

She continued to say that "we like them as actor, entertainer, model or their faces".

After Sara's statement, Aima started resharing Instagram Stories of her supporters who shared videos of the singer while singing.

In one of her Stories, the "Dhola" singer wrote: "Allah nay jisko jitna talent diya [bhai] hamain kabool hai. Baaki mjy koi bata dy - yeh aunty sahiba hain kon. Actually miss krao. Mai to vacation enjoy karu LOL. [We accept the talent that Allah has given us. By the way, someone tell me who this aunty is. Actually nevermind, I should enjoy my vacation]."



Aima Baig made her debut in 2016, and since then, she has been on a roll, becoming one of the most celebrated playback singers in the country and receiving numerous accolades, including the coveted Tamgha-e-Fakhre-Imtiaz.

She has also collaborated with leading musicians like Asim Azhar, Ali Zafar, Ali Sethi, and Sahir Ali Bagga.

Aima’s tracks have also been featured in numerous movies, including "Lahore Se Aagay", "Na Maloom Afraad 2", "Teefa in Trouble", and "Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2".