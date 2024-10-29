Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie reunite in style after years of fight

Paris Hilton and her childhood best friend Nicole Richie recently wowed in "amazing" outfits at the 2024 CFDA Awards on Monday night.

According to Daily Mail, the famous 43-year-old friends, who just did a fancy photo shoot for W Magazine, posed together on the red carpet at New York's American Museum of Natural History.

Hilton, known for her song Stars Are Blind, wore a mini floral dress with her blonde hair styled in a bun.

On the other hand, Richie, the Good News star, donned a black, form-fitting gown, pairing it with matching heels and diamond earrings.

The legendary pair also led other stars like Blake Lively and Kylie Jenner at the event.

Notably, this appearance came after they got candid about their 2005 feud in an interview with W Magazine earlier this month when Richie called their year-long fight just "a little blip" in their 40-year friendship.

While agreeing with Richie, Hilton jibed at critics, saying, "The world was definitely making a way bigger deal of it than it actually was."

For those unversed, Hilton and Richie rose to prominence from their show The Simple Life, which aired from 2003 to 2007.

It is pertinent to mention that the iconic friends are gearing up for their new show, Paris & Nicole: The Encore, which will stream exclusively on Peacock but has no confirmed release date yet.