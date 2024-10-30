Pakistani athletics legend Malik Muhammad Younis dies at 77

Malik Muhammad Younis, one of Pakistan's most celebrated middle-distance runners. — Geo News/Faizan Lakhani

KARACHI: Malik Muhammad Younis, one of Pakistan's most celebrated middle-distance runners whose national records have stood for nearly five decades, passed away on Tuesday due to a heart attack, his family and Athletics Federation of Pakistan confirmed.

He was 77.

Younis, widely regarded as a pioneer in Pakistani athletics, represented Pakistan in the 800m and 1500m events across multiple international competitions throughout the 1970s. Known for his endurance and speed, Younis clinched 56 gold medals domestically and 27 golds internationally. His most notable victories include a gold medal at the 1974 Asian Games in Tehran and a double podium finish at the 1973 Asian Track & Field Championships in Manila, where he won gold and silver.

His funeral prayers will be held on Monday in his hometown of Turap, in the Attock District, where he will be laid to rest, said his family.

His son Bilal Ahmed confirmed to Geo News that Younis was doing well before he complained of uneasiness this evening. He came back after seeing a doctor but passed away at home.

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan paid tribute to Younis, saying, "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. With great sadness, we share the news that Captain (Retired) Malik Younis, a legendary figure in Pakistan athletics, has passed away. His extraordinary contributions to the sport and his legacy in Pakistan's athletic community will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

Younis’ career was punctuated by historic achievements that cemented his place in Pakistan’s sporting legacy. His national record in the 1500m, set in 1970 in Cologne, Germany, with a time of 3:41.4, remains unbroken to this day. He also set national records in the 3000m (8:05.65) and 5000m (14:08.4) events in 1971 and 1977, respectively, during competitions in Germany.

He also represented Pakistan in the 1972 and 1976 Olympics.

His participation in the 1976 Montreal Olympics became a turning point after an alleged administrative error led to his entry in the 800m event instead of his favoured 1500m. Despite the setback, Younis set a new national record in the 800m at the Games, displaying resilience in the face of adversity.

In 1979, Younis’ competitive career was abruptly cut short due to a serious motorcycle accident, which left him unable to continue at the elite level. Yet, he remained deeply involved in athletics and served as an inspiration to young athletes across Pakistan.

His contributions were officially recognised in 1991 when he was awarded the Pride of Performance, one of Pakistan’s highest honours for contributions to the arts, sciences, and sports.

Younis’ death marks the end of an era for Pakistani athletics.