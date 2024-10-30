Pedro Vitola reveals shocking reason behind quitting radio station

The Kyle and Jackie O Show's executive producer Pedro Vitola opened up about the real reason why he quit the radio station after seven years.

Pedro joined the show in 2017 after winning a listener contest and become executive producer in January last year.

In August, he shocked listeners by announcing that he was stepping down from his role at KIIS FM after welcoming his newborn daughter Lucia with his wife Patty.

According to Daily Mail, Pedro revealed why he decided to quit the breakfast show on his podcast I Wear The Pants, which he co-hosts alongside Patty.

In regards to this, he explained his work schedule strained his relationship with his wife and affected his social life.

Moreover, Vitola stated, “For two years, I would hardly talk to [Patty] at home. We would sit on the couch together and I would literally just be on my phone. It was one of those roles where you can't just switch off. If you switched off for two hours, you missed a breaking news story that you need to cover tomorrow or a last-minute change that happened overnight," as per the publication.

Additionally, Pedro went on to say he didn't go to “birthday parties, or anywhere” and he also didn't like the person he had turned into.

In this regard, he continued, “I didn't go anywhere. I appreciated my own time in my bed. Even if Patty wanted to do things, I would say no. I feel really bad.”

Furthermore, the producer confessed that he felt relieved when he made the decision to leave the show as he added, “The moment that I handed in that resignation letter, that weight that came off my shoulders was incredible," as per the outlet.

Despite the pressures, Pedro said “working on that show was by far the best years of my life.”

It is worth mentioning that Pedro announced his departure from KIIS in August just one week after welcoming his newborn daughter Lucia.