Salma Hayek, Penélope Cruz appear loving at WSJ. Magazine's Annual Awards

Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz stepped out on the red carpet for WSJ. Magazine’s 14th Annual Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Tuesday, October 29.

The Bandidas costars held hands as they smiled and posed beside one another, each channeling their own versions of glam.

According to People, Cruz commanded the show in a form-fitting sparkling silver gown. Her low-cut top featured a draped design while she slipped into strappy heels.

Meanwhile, Hayek came in a red strapless floor-length dress. The tailored garment included a structured waist for a modern moment.

Moreover, the actresses were joined by Ariana Grande, Aubrey Plaza, Cynthia Erivo, Reese Witherspoon and Deacon Phillippe, Emily Ratajkowski, Sarah Paulson and several others.

As per the outlet, as Hayek starred in Angelina Jolie’s new drama Without Blood, based on the 2002 book by Alessandro Baricco and she previously praised the Oscar winner on her directorial skills by saying, “It was a life-changing experience for me making this film."

In regard to this, she explained to the Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Without Blood premiered, “After so many years, to feel that somebody really listened, really saw me, really created a safe space for me, really embraced me, really admired my talent and let me know... I discovered things about myself as an actress. I was so proud of myself. I was doing things I couldn't believe I was doing and how easy it was.”

Furthermore, earlier this month, the Frida star also celebrated her stepson Augustin Augie James on Instagram in honor of his 18th birthday as she shared a series of family photos of the teenager, who is the son of Hayek's longtime husband François-Henri Pinault and supermodel Linda Evangelista.