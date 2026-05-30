Ariana Grande's new song gets Selena Gomez's stamp of approval

Ariana Grande’s latest drop has been pulling in reactions and some pop culture's biggest names just joined the growing list.

After the 7 Rings hitmaker released Hate That I Made You Love Me from her upcoming album, Petal, on Friday, May 29, her fans and fellows have been reacting to it and now Selena Gomez also added her voice to the mix.

Later the same day Grande’s new song was out, the Calm Down songstress took to her Instagram Stories to give a sweet shout-out.

Gomez, 33, shared a screenshot of her media player while streaming Grande’s brand new single.

At the bottom of the player, she added a prominent text overlay that reads, "SHES BACK [hands joined and crown emoji]", showing enthusiastic sisterly support for Eternal Sunshine maker’s new era.

The background displays Apple Music's timestamp, 0:30 out of a 2:48 remaining duration, configured in Dolby Atmos.

It featured the song's official, introspective black-and-white cover art alongside the real-time scrolling lyrics

The Bang Bang chart-topper then reposted the sweet public endorsement from fellow pop icon onto her official Instagram Stories to share with her own millions of followers.

Despite fans historically pitting the two mega-stars against one another due to their early Disney and Nickelodeon roots, this public exchange highlights their continuous mutual respect and real-world friendship.



