Charlie Puth takes over New York with surprise filled performance

Charlie Puth gave a New York fans a double dose of music on Friday, kicking off the day with a live television performance before heading into a packed night Madison Square Garden.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter took over NBC’s Today plaza as part of the popular Citi Concert Series, bringing his signature mix of piano-driven pop and crowd-pleasing hits to an enthusiastic morning audience.

Dressed in a blue shirt and silky maroon tie, Puth looked right at home behind the piano as he treated fans to a live set that served as the perfect warm-up for what was still to come later that evening.

Just hours after the TV appearance, the Attention crooner was set to headline Madison Square Garden, where thousands of fans gathered for one of the biggest stops on his Whatever’s Clever World Tour.

The New York show featured special guests Daniel Seavey and Ally Salort, adding even more excitement to an already highly anticipated night.

According to Setlist.fm, fans were treated to a lengthy set packed with favourites including See You Again, How Long, Attention, Done for Me, We Don’t Talk Anymore, One Call Away and several tracks from his latest album, Whatever’s Clever.

The global tour follows the release of the album in March 2026 and has seen Puth perform across North America, Europe and the UK.

For fans lucky enough to catch both the morning TV appearance and the evening arena show, Friday felt less like a concert day and more like an all-out Charlie Puth takeover of New York City.