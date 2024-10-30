Michael Buble names his most vulnerable release

Michael Bublé put off the release of his 2018 song Forever Now for sometime.

The Canadian crooner, 49, poured his heart out during an episode of The Voice on a difficult phase in his life that coincided the release of one of his songs.

The singer was prepping contestants Aliyah Khaylyn and Sofronio Vasquez for their battle round on Tuesday when Khaylyn piqued curiousity over Bublé's most vulnerable song.

"I have a question. What is an original that was very vulnerable for you to release?" Khaylyn asked.

"I wrote a song about my kids," he responded. "Truthfully, I labored releasing it because my son had gone through a pretty public health battle and it's one of those songs where I didn't think I'd ever sing it live."

"And then my son was OK and I started to find the strength to do it live," he continued, referencing his son Noah's liver cancer diagnosis. "The first times I did it I was a mess, and then the more I did it the more therapeutic it was."

Bublé then revealed the song was Forever Now and to him it means, "no matter what you do I'm forever proud of you and I'll love you forever now."

Khaylyn and Vasquez were both touched by his confession.

"For Michael to share that, I'm very appreciative. He's ready to help. Especially as an artist but as a human being the connection is there. I really love that," Vasquez said in a sit-down interview.

The Sway singer spoke on that vulnerable phase of his life in a prior interview as well last December.

"And that was a sledgehammer to my reality. And I will never be carefree and that's okay. It is a privilege for me to exist and that pain, the fear, the suffering that comes with those sort of things is I guess it's part of that beautiful, this life," he told Diary Of A CEO host Steven Bartlett.