Sophie Turner on why she rushed to leave US after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner is going unfiltered on some US laws.

The Game Of Thrones star, 28, opened up about her reservations with The States in a cover of Harper's Bazaar's December and January issue.

"I’m so happy to be back. It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England," she said, referring to the six years she was married to popstar Joe Jonas, 35.

The actress, who welcomed two daughters Willa, four, and Delphine, two, with the Jonas Brothers star, went on to explain why she was so eager to move back to the UK.

"I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant," Sophie told the publication.

"I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, 'I never got to touch your belly.' We didn’t have those key experiences with each other," she added.

The Joan actress also singled out the US for enabling gun violence and other changes to the law, including the overturning of a 1973 ruling which had guaranteed women the right to an abortion up until 24 weeks.

"The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned... Everything just kind of piled on," she pointed.

The former couple eventually split and finalised their divorce by September.

Sophie has since moved on with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, who she recently went Instagram official with over the weekend.

She also feels she owes it to her kids that they see her thriving as she also touced upon motherhood.

"Before I had kids, I was very depressed and anxious, and I would isolate [myself] a lot. Now, I think I live my life for them. I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work and thriving in my career and relationships."

"I want them to see a hard-working mum. I’ll come back and say, 'This is why Mummy was away – it’s because she's doing this for you, so Father Christmas can come with a big bundle of presents.'"

The actress is also set to receive the coveted Performance Award at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2024.