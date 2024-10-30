 
Lucas Bravo reveals frustration over 'Emily in Paris' script

Lucas Bravo plays chef Gabriel in Netflix show 'Emily in Paris'

October 30, 2024

Lucas Bravo plays chef Gabriel in Netflix show 'Emily in Paris' 

Lucas Bravo, who plays chef Gabriel in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, isn’t sure he wants to return for season 5 of the show.

Bravo has voiced his disappointment at his character’s more recent choices in the show. He says he was happy with the character in the beginning of the show, but he no longer feels aligned with him.

In a new interview, he told Indie Wire: “The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I’ve never been so far away from him.”

He shared that in the season 1, “there was a lot of me in [Gabriel]” but they’ve since “made him kind of unaware of his surroundings” and “always victimizing” him.

He continued to reflect that Gabriel is “being manipulated by everyone” and that diminishes the character.

“It kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him,” Bravo explained.

The Freedom star added: “There is only so much I can do in the limits of a script. I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don’t have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply.”

“It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5 […] because my contract ends at Season 4,” he revealed. “I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self. Because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore. It’s a comedy, everybody is having fun around me, everybody is jumping around, and I’m just slowly sinking into god knows what.”

Sharing his gratitude for the show that made him a worldwide heartthrob, Lucas Bravo added: “I love the show. It started everything for me. I love the show and the people in it. With saying that, I feel like I am not being nice or grateful, but when you love something you want it to be…you want the best version of it. I’m not going to lie, I’ve been frustrated with the direction by character is taking. But we’ll see where it goes. The show is not over.”

