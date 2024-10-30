Reason behind Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz split revealed

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were together for three years before calling it quits

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are shocked and “devastated” by their break up, according to insiders.

According to sources, Channing and Zoe weren’t ready to tie the knot.

The source told Radar Online, "They are both treating the split really sensibly and there's going to be no bad blood. They just decided the time wasn't right to get married and make that commitment.”

"But even though it was mutual, there's a lot of heartbreak over their split," they added.

Zoe, 35, and Channing, 44, got engaged a year ago when the Magic Mike star proposed with a stunning ring.

The couple worked together on the actress’ directorial debut Blink Twice, in which the 21 Jump Street star played the problematic tech billionaire Slater King.

Previously, the couple gushed over their relationship and their time working together on the movie, with the actress saying, "From producing to performing to the pep talks to holding my head or my feet while I cried on the bathroom floor because I thought I f*cked it all up, thank you for letting me be a complete OCD psycho control freak. Thank you for your patience.”

"Making this film with you has been an awfully great adventure. Thank you for trusting me to female direct you,” she concluded her message to Channing Tatum.

The couple’s break-up news comes after Zoe Kravitz ignited rumors of it when she was spotted without her ring during an outing last week with her Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley.