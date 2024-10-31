Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz’s reason behind split revealed

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have realised they’re not meant to be.

Kravitz, 35, and Tatum, 44, seemed completely smitted by each other when they were promoting their first film together ahead of its August release.

The Blink Twice costars’ romance “fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped,” a source close to Tatum told Us Weekly Wednesday.

“Ultimately, once the project ended, they realised they were on different pages with what they wanted,” the publication added, citing the insider.

Per the insider, Tatum is a “family man” and “very involved with his daughter” and Kravitz is focused on "her career.” The pair ultimately decided “it wasn’t going to work out.”

“They were looking at the long-term bigger picture and realised they may not be a good match,” the source said. “There is still a lot of love between them, and [the split] was amicable.”

Tatum and Kravitz met in 2021 while working on the psychological thriller, which Kravitz directed, and got engaged two years later.

“[Kravitz] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together,” the insider added.

Once the promo tour was over, the pair was forced to start thinking about their nuptials.

“Wedding plans were looming, but neither of them were rushing to the altar,” the source elaborated, adding the process put “a lot of pressure on them” and made them “rethink” the whole thing.

The duo’s split was first reported on Tuesday, just over a week after the pair decided to go their separate ways, per People.

Tatum was previously married to his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan for nearly a decade before their 2018 split. The former couple also share an 11-year-old daughter, Everly.

Tatum was then in the lookout for a slower lifestyle despite previously admitting he was hesitant to get married again.

Meanwhile, “Zoë is a very independent person,” the insider explained, insisting that her perspective on marriage shifted after her 2021 divorce from Karl Glusman, who she married in 2019.

“After her divorce, she expressed that she didn’t necessarily need to get married again,” the source went on.

While Kravitz and Tatum both are yet to address their split, the Batman star did give a subtle hint by stepping out without her 7-carat engagement ring on Wednesday.

Despite their breakup, the pair are still on good terms and will be sharing the screen in the upcoming sci-fi comedy Alpha Gang.