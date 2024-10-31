Brianna LaPaglia takes major decision post 'backlash' amid Zach Bryan split

 
By
Web Desk
|

October 31, 2024

Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia was “having the week from hell” as she announced the cancellation of her BFFs Podcast this week due to the heartbreak of her October 22nd split from Grammy winner Zach Bryan.

In regards to this, the newly single 25-year-old said in a statement on Wednesday, “Hey guys! We tried to record this week, but I am having a very hard time figuring out how I want to handle this publicly due to all the backlash.”

According to Daily Mail, he continued by saying, “I am going to put my mental health first this week. My co-hosts Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy want to make sure I do what's best for me. I need to prioritize the right things this week. I hope you can all understand.”

Moreover, the “backlash” Brianna was referring to involved her not publicly wishing her Plan Bri Uncut co-host Grace O'Malley a happy 26th birthday last Sunday following a particularly tense exchange on the last episode of their podcast.

Additionally, LaPaglia vented via Instastory, “I haven't had TikTok in months. But apparently all anyone does on there is talk about my life. So here ya go, I'm not interested in sharing my personal relationships online anymore because the Internet wants so badly to ruin them all.”

As per the publication, O'Malley admitted “there's no denying” that the last year “has been quite the whirlwind for' their friendship, but asked her followers on Wednesday to give her co-host “the space and time that she needs to move on and heal.”

Furthermore, Brianna, who boasts 3.5M social media followers, vowed to “set some boundaries and keep some things for myself.”

It is worth mentioning that the 28-year-old country crooner publicly announced the end of their 15-month relationship on October 22 “blindsiding” LaPaglia, as per the outlet.

