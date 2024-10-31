Megan Thee Stallion reflects on unthinkable loss and a fight for survival

Megan Thee Stallion, the renowned rapper, singer, and songwriter, recently opened up about her side of the story.

In her documentary In Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, which premiered on Prime Video on October 31, 2024, the 29-year-old rapper reflected on her highs and lows since her musical breakthrough in 2018.

In the documentary, the Sweetest Pie songstress recounted the day her mom ended up in the hospital and how she was in "shambles" after learning she had a brain tumour.

Stallion articulated, "They had to put her under...she was brain dead. So I stayed there every day...praying that she could shake back from it."

Revealing that she had a difficult decision to make, she added in tears, "I had to make the decision to pull the plug and she just passed the next day."

Stallion went on to share that when her mother died in 2019, she "forgot" who she was and "lost a lot of confidence."

"I was so used to my mom telling me what to do and when life started getting crazy I didn't have her," she added.

At that time, Stallion relied on her ex-best friend Kelsey Harris to feel like she had a "family" and called her "best friend."

Moving forward, in 2022, Stallion unveiled that she went on a mental health retreat after her house was broken into while she was performing on Saturday Night Live.

Recalling her downward spiral, she explained, "It was three days. Three days I did not get out the bed. I stayed under the covers and I cried every day."

The Wanna Be crooner had suicidal thoughts for the first time during the first time as she quipped, "I would rather not live through this than to have to live with this."

Stallion then underwent different types of therapy, and it eventually helped her get back on track.

For those unversed, the film follows “the Houston native’s journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure and success. The documentary unpacks Megan’s most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete."