Olivia Rodrigo unveils what 'really inspired' 'GUTS' World tour

Olivia Rodrigo just revealed the inspiration behind her record-breaking GUTS World tour.

The concert has openly remained rock-driven with respect to approach as well as essence as seen with a full band, pop-rock-fueled setlist.

She has also taken her sensational endeavor to the platform of Netflix with the title, Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour film.

The Vampire hitmaker spoke to Rolling Stone, detailing the thought process behind this concert movie as well as the entire tour.

“I grew up loving rock music, but more specifically I love girl rock bands and riot grrrl bands. I loved Hole, Sleater-Kinney, L7, Babes in Toyland,” she told the outlet.

She continued, “I was really inspired by them, and I think that’s why I wanted to have an all-girl band up on stage. It feels very feminine on stage, but we’re all playing power chords and screaming. There’s something fun about that.”

Her tribute to the '90s could also be seen by her choice of supporting acts, with The Breeders joining her for 10 shows in New York and Los Angeles. “It was so cool. I grew up listening to them all the time, and the song Cannonball changed my life as a songwriter,” she recalled.