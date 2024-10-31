Photo: Kelly Clarkson back to her perfect weight after transformation: Report

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly looking healthier than ever since she discontinued her weight loss regime.

According to a Life & Style source, “She was so emaciated and frail-looking before” while she was slimming down.

Nonetheless, she is back to looking healthier than ever after dramatic weight loss transformation.

“Kelly’s actually put a little weight back on and it looks good on her,” noted the source.

They also added, “She’s lost that ‘I’m so hungry right now’ expression and her eyes are brighter, her smile more genuine.”

“Now, she’s the perfect, normal size. She’s enjoying her meals and has a healthy glow about her,” the spy continued.

In conclusion, the source addressed, “Obviously, there’s always going to be that danger of going back the other way and she needs to regulate things,” noting, “but everyone seems to be in agreement that Kelly hasn’t looked better.”

It was earlier reported that another insider that Kelly finally wants to flaunt her curves along with some dramatic liner styles as “she’s feeling really good about herself and wants it to show.”