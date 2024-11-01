Bianca Censori leaves little to imagine on Halloween

Bianca Censori's risque dressing, especially when she was out with Kanye West, has always raised eyebrows; however, on Halloween, she stepped up the bar to a shocking level.



The pair is currently in Tokyo, and Daily Mail reports that the Yeezy architect appeared to pass on the typical costumes related to the holiday. Instead, she opted to go out almost naked.

Her revealing outfit was displayed on Thursday when she went out with her husband Ye.

To cover her modesty; Bianca wore covers over her private parts. Apart from that, she left very little to the imagination in her new avatar.

On the other hand, Kanye was fully covered in a white hooded sweatsuit and wearing black sneakers.

In other news, the Power hitmaker is reportedly looking to make inroads into the showbiz world.

Sources told In Touch that the Grammy winner is interested in a reality TV show similar to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's The Kardashians.

"He’s convinced that people would be totally drawn to them and it would be an instant hit," the tipster tattled.

“He could get the kids involved, which, of course, would be Kim’s worst nightmare,” the insider warned.