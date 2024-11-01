Hailey Bieber gives a peek into life with new born son, Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber just teased the world with a glimpse of her little boy!

The 27-year-old beauty mogul took to her official Instagram account to upload a story of her son, Jack Blues, whom she shared with husband, Justin Bieber and welcomed in August.

In the picture, her little bundle of joy sat in what seemed to be a baby carrier that showed his two little feet peeking out.

Jack wore a red-coloured onesie and on one foot, bore an “I Voted” sticker.

Hailey captioned the photo, “Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote (ghost emoji).”

Eaven though this is the first picture of her son that she has uploaded after announcing his birth, Hailey has paid several nods to Jack via pieces of statement yet thoughtful jewelry pieces.

In a TikTok video, posted early in October, as Hailey shared a get-ready-with-me routine, she cold be seen using some of the products from her brand, showing off her new gold bracelet on her arm, that read "Jack Blues" across the front.

Additionally, she also uploaded an Instagram photo carousel where a picture of her bubbly letter pendant could be seen, with initials that read “JBB.”