Megan Thee Stallion reflects on heartbreaking decision about her late mom

Megan Thee Stallion reflects on heartbreaking decision about her mom

Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the heartbreaking loss of her mother in her new documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words.

The 29-year-old rapper recalled the final stages of her mom Holly Thomas' life in her new Prime video documentary when she was facing “back-to-back seizures."

It is pertinent to mention that the singer's mom passed away in March 2019 due to a brain tumor.

“They had to put her under. She was just brain dead .So I stayed up there every day. I was spending the night at the hospital. I just was praying that she could shake back from it," Megan said.

“Once I realized she wasn't coming back, I was just like, 'Damn, I can't keep her like this.' Because I know she wouldn't have wanted to stay like this," Megan remembered with teary eyes. "So I had to make the decision to pull the plug, and she just passed the next day."

After making the heart wrenching decision Megan had to return to the stage just three weeks later.

"Ya'll know that 2019 has been really tough for me. I don't wanna cancel none of my shows, and I didn't want to stop going, because that's not what my mama would want me to do. She was my number one fan, through all the ass-shakin' and cussin'," the Grammy winner noted.