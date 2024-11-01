Photo: Kim Kardashian feels helpless amid Kanye West's new antics: Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly fuming at former husband, Kanye West.

The controversial rapped has reportedly thought of starting a new business amid recent sexual assault lawsuit.

As per the report of In Touch, the Vultures crooner plans to start a reality TV series similar to Kim’s popular T.V. show, The Kardashians.

Even though the idea of T.V. has contributed to Kim’s sleepless night, “there’s not much she can do about it,” claimed the source.

The insider went on to address that Kim fears her four kids, whom she shares with Kanye, will also prefer appearing on his show.

“They appear on her show, so she can’t use that argument, and they adore their dad, so odds are they’re going to want to be on his show,” claimed the source.

In addition to this, the beauty mogul fears that the “thousands and thousands of hours of footage” Kanye has been racking up might also reveal some unsavory details about the Kardashian family.

“He’s been recording everything with the ultimate plan of making a movie about his life, but he’s now decided a T.V. show would be better since there’d really be no time limit,” the insider remarked in conclusion.