Princess Diana's brother shares photos with new ladylove after 'fabulous evening'

Princess Diana's brother shares stunning photos with new ladylove after 'fabulous evening'

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has shared stunning photos with new partner Catrine Jarman, who is also his podcast co-host alongside Reverend Richard Coles.

Charles Spencer shared the pictures following ‘fabulous evening’ last night at the Cirencester History Festival.

Sharing the photos, Prince William and Harry’s uncle said, “Such a fabulous evening last night at the @cirenhistoryfest - a sellout audience kindly came to hear @catjarman @revrichardcoles and me do a live recording for our podcast The Rabbithole Detectives, and then the three of us did a book signing - primarily for our new offering, The Rabbit Hole Book.”

He went on saying, “This is the very first year of the Cirencester History Festival, and it’s been playing to packed houses. A welcome addition to the literary festival line up in the UK.”

Earlier, speaking to The Times, per Hello Magazine, Spencer and Jarman were quizzed about their romance in a joint interview with Reverend Richard Coles.

Spencer said: "We are close. Well, close enough."