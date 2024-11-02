Jessica Simpson celebrates major milestone: 'into the light'

Jessica Simpson just celebrated a life milestone!

The Dukes of Hazzard star completed seven years of her sobriety journey and marked the personal achievement via her official Instagram account.

Sharing a monochromatic themed picture of herself on an airplane as she celebrated herself being alcohol-free, she admired the view from her window during the flight.

Simpson, who has been married to Eric Johnson for ten years and is now rumored to be proceeding towards a divorce, posed with her hand on her chin.

Underneath the symbolic snap of her travelling to a destination unnamed, she captioned the post, “[Seven years] ago I walked myself into the light of being alcohol-free.”

The Blonde Ambition actress’s announcement comes shortly after rumors of her crumbling marriage with the 45-year-old, started swirling around.

These speculations were stemmed from the fact that Simpson was spotted without her wedding ring on multiple occasions, as per DailyMail.

Jessica Simpson and the former football player tied the knot in 2014 and share three children, two daughters, Max, 12, and Birdie, five; and son Ace, 11.