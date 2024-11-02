 
Johnny Depp's lawyer responds to romance rumors with actor

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez shares her reaction to online speculation that she had a romantic relationship with the actor

November 02, 2024

Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, has finally addressed the online rumors that she had a romantic relationship with the actor.

In an interview with Extra, the 40-year-old lawyer, who represented Depp in his court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, shut down speculations that she had dated the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

"I would never," said Camille. "Let me just go on the record here: never dated Johnny Depp.”

“Never would date Johnny Depp. I think he's a lovely person… He's not my type,” she added.

While revealing that she is not a fan of Johnny's work, the lawyer said she was impressed by him when they first met.

"After maybe 30, 40 minutes of speaking with him, I remember having an out-of-body experience and looking at him and thinking, 'He views the world so differently than I do,'" she said.

"He definitely uses a different part of his brain. He's such an artist,” added Camille.

