Tom Hanks grateful 'Forrest Gump' sequel never happened

Tom Hanks is glad the sequel to his iconic Forrest Gump film never happened.

In an interview with New York Times, Hanks talked about his hit 1994 film, saying that it “stands completely on its own.”

“It is this extraordinary amalgam that stands completely on its own and never has to be repeated,” the actor stated.

He added, “And thank God we never bothered trying to make another one. Why put a hat on a hat?”

It is worth mentioning that the 1986 novel by Winston Groom, which inspired the movie, also had its sequel, Gump & Co, published after the release of the original film.

Although the original film’s screenwriter Eric Roth previously worked on the sequel, it didn’t happen.

In a 2008 interview with /Film he said, “I turned in the script the night before 9/11."

“And we sat down, Tom [Hanks] and Bob [Zemeckis] and I, looked at each other and said, we don’t think this is relevant anymore. The world had changed. Now time has obviously passed, but maybe some things should just be one thing and left as they are,” Roth added.