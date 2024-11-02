Megan Thee Stallion reflects on anxiety after shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has suffered severe damage emotionally after boyfriend Tory Lanez shot her.



In her documentary, In Her Word, she explained how the anxiety from that incident and the afterward reaction from many of the rapper’s fans, calling her a liar, made her fearful of performing live.

“Ever since being shot, I’ve had anxiety about performing. I always think somebody’s going to do something to me," the WAP rapper said.

“So many guys online say, ‘You should have got shot in the head,’ ‘He should’ve finished the job,’ ‘He should have killed your ****,’ she continued.

“I can’t separate trolling from real life. Am I safe to perform in front of thousands of people? I don’t know who’s in this crowd.”

After Tory was sentenced to ten years in prison for the shooting, she said, “I had a real breakdown. I didn’t feel like my life had any kind of value. I had to call 911 because I couldn’t breathe. I thought I was about to die."

“It was like three days in bed. I just cried every day. I never would have been a suicidal person . . . but I was feeling like that. I was like, I’d rather not live through this than to have to live with this.”

But after seeking help, Megan said, “For the first time since my momma was alive, I’m taking care of myself.

“I do feel hopeful for what’s next for me. I’m manifesting happiness," she concluded.