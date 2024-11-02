 
Adele shares sweet moment with Meryl Streep after Celine Dion

Adele shared a teary eyed moment with actress Meryl Streep soon after a similar moment with Celine Dion

November 02, 2024

Adele paid tribute to iconic actress Meryl Streep and got the actress’ approval right away.

Adele dressed up as Streep's beloved Death Becomes Her character Madeline Ashton for her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency show.

In a video shared online, the Set Fire to the Rain hitmaker can be seen wearing a blonde wig, a silver jacket and a huge silver necklace to imitate Streep’s character. She sang her song When We Were Young and stopped when she saw he Only Murders in the Building actress in the audience.

"Hello," Adele said cheerfully and proceeded to bow to the Oscar-winning actress, who bowed in response.

The duo then hugged and Adele continued her song, pausing to say “I love you” to the actress.

This comes after the Someone Like You hitmaker had a similar loving encounter with singer Celine Dion. The duo had a long hug, with Adele getting teary eyed.

Adele later gushed over the moment in a tweet, writing, "I have been performing in Celine Dion's room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now. It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!"

