'South Park' latest episode comes under fire

July 26, 2025

In a recent episode of South Park, the creators, known for their satirical take on politics, took a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump.

Now, the White House has responded in kind. “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” said spokesperson Taylor Rogers. 

“President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history - and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak," she stated.

In response, South Park co-creator Trey Parker gave an apology in a deadpan manner at a Comic-Con International panel, “We’re terribly sorry."

He also revealed the disagreement he had with CBS on an aspect of the episode, which seemingly riled up the White House.

“They said, ‘OK, but we’re gonna blur the *****,’ and I said, ‘No you’re not gonna blur the ****,’” he shared how he was against blurring the current President's private parts.

Earlier, the studio that owns South Park inked a deal with Paramount, reportedly worth $1.5 billion, which will see the series renewed for up to five seasons and the right to stream episodes on the network's platforms, including Paramount+ and Comedy Central.

