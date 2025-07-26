Jack Alcott drops bombshell about wild ritual with Michael C. Hall in 'Dexter'

Jack Alcott spills on intense set secret with Michael C. Hall

Jack Alcott, who starred alongside Michael C. Hall in Dexter, just revealed the surprising ritual the two actors used to do before intense scenes.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at the Dexter: Resurrection world premiere in New York City on July 9, the 26-year-old shared that he and Hall do not prepare much before filming their scenes, but sometimes, the on-screen father-son pair needs “a little extra motivation.”

Alcott said, “There have definitely been times where one of us or both of us will get down and do some pushups to get amped, and there have been one or two moments of just taking a second and standing with one another.”

The Good Lord Bird star went on to emphasize that such moments do not happen frequently and explained that they do not rehearse their lines.

He quipped, "We don't really ever rehearse or run lines. We just... lock in and go” because his lack of preparation helps him and Hall "jump right in so that it's all fresh."

For the unversed, the Champaign ILL alum became part of the crime thriller franchise in Dexter: First Blood, which was released in 2021.

It is pertinent to mention that Jack Alcott, who played the role of Harrison Morgan, a titular character’s son, returned to reprise his role in Dexter: Resurrection, which dropped its first two episodes on July 11, on Paramount+.