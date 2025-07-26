Angelina Jolie tries to figure out who she is besides 'full-time mother'

Angelina Jolie struggles as all of her kids 'branch out on their own'

Angelina Jolie is reportedly struggling to adjust as all of her kids move out gradually.

Following her split from Brad Pitt in 2016, the couple finalised the lengthy battle over their children in December 2024.

Pitt and Jolie share six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

Although the settlement details were kept under wraps, it is rumoured that Angelina has retained primary custody of their children and the actor has right to visit.

Now that the former couple’s six children are growing up, they’re slowly moving out and this has left her feeling like “she’s losing them,” as reported by Heat Magazine.

The insider shared, “Angelina feels like, one after the other, she’s losing them.”

“Maddox is totally fesettled in New York and barely comes home anymore - he’s doing his own thing and loving the freedom. Zahara’s away at school full time and Pax is hardly around either. And now Shiloh has moved out,” they added. “It’s all happening very fast, and Angelina has been trying to adjust, but it’s been very rough - she just doesn’t feel ready for this.”

The source noted, “She’s incredibly close to her kids - they’ve been her whole world, especially through all the turmoil with Brad. Shiloh moving in with her girlfriend is like the tipping point, as now more than half her kids have left home.”

They went on to add that the Oscar winning actress has spent last two decades “building her entire world around her children, and now that they’re starting to branch out on their own, she’s left trying to figure out who she is outside of being a full-time mother.”

“It doesn’t help that she’s being forced to stay in Los Angeles against her wishes because of her custody agreement,” the source added of Angelina Jolie.