Here's why Denise Welch had every right to take jibes at Taylor Swift

Photo: Denise Welch was frustrated at Taylor Swift for accusations at Matty Healy: Source

Denise Welch seemingly has been offering a rare look at the personal toll fame can take when your son is romantically linked to one of the most powerful voices in pop.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on July 24, the British actress and TV personality addressed The Tortured Poets Department, and took jibes at her son's ex-girlfriend,

Sharing the reason behind those scathing comments, an insider told Us Weekly that Denis' comments reflect months of bottled-up frustration.

“It’s a horrible thing to have the most famous person in the world saying that your son broke her heart when it was the other way around,” the source said.

“And then you can’t even defend yourself,” they aded.

The time after the split was “terrible” for the musician's mother, according to the source, who added, “Any mum can imagine what it would feel like — but then you have to multiply it by a million because of how famous [Taylor] is.”

Denise Welch’s not-so-subtle commentary, and her now-viral mention of possibly becoming a “mother-in-law” was more than a soundbite.

“She’s saying that because that’s where Matty thought it was headed,” the insider explained and concluded by justifying, “She’s entitled to her opinion.”