Bad Bunny reveals mom's reaction to steamy modelling shoot

Bad Bunny reveals mom's reaction to steamy ad campaign

Bad Bunny has revealed how his family reacted to the viral steamy Calvin Klein campaign from earlier this year.

The 31-year-old Mia hitmaker delighted fans around the globe when he did the steamy underwear campaign.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the singer was asked how his mom reacted to the photos.

“Here’s where you broke people’s brains,” Stephen remarked before showing two of Bad Bunny’s photos modeling a pair of Calvin Klein‘s signature white boxer briefs.

He continued, "This is the Calvin Klein ad from last year. What was your family’s reaction to this?"

“My mom already knew that she made a hot guy,” the Grammy winner shared. “So it was nothing new for her.”

Back in June, the Monaco singer opened up about various aspects of life, and his Puerto Rico residency.

"I’ve always felt that I read people extremely well," he told Variety.

He continued, "I’m very intuitive with who and how I spend my time. I take care of my mental and heart space, bien cabrón. There are people that I work with who I’ve known since I was a kid, and what a blessing that is — to know that despite the outside world and time passing, or anything, they still love me the same."