Geoff Tate, metal legend, opens up about comeback after decades long break

Geoff Tate revealed his plans for the final installment of his renowned 'Operation: Mindcrime' series

November 03, 2024

Geoff Tate, the original and renowned Queensrÿche singer just opened up about his latest musical plans.

In his latest conversation with Dave Kinchen And Shane McEachern on Rock Of Nations, Tate, who has also been names as one of the “100 Greatest Metal Vocalists of All Time” unveiled plans for Operation: Mindcrime III, a continuation of the saga that he created with his metal band, Queensrÿche.

For context, the original album, Operation: Mindcrime was released back in May 1988 and was the band's breakthrough in the industry. 

It is deemed as one of the greatest metal concept records of all time and is still given wide regard. Its follow-up, Operation: Mindcrime II was released in 2006, however it wasn’t even nearly as well received, being labelled as an unnecessary sequel by the Queensrÿche fanbase.

However, after almost two decades, with a spirit unbroken despite a rather disheartening response over Operation: Mindcrime II, Tate has discussed his plans for the third installment.

"I would say it has more of an early Queensrÿche feel; super heavy, and some of 'em (the songs) are incredibly technical. They're like algebra; you need a calculator when you're listening to the song (laughs). Of course, some of them are very emotional,” he stated.

Revealing the purpose behind the production and release of Operation: Mindcrime III, Geoff Tate further informed, “It's the last chapter in the Mindcrime series. It's following the exploits of Dr. X and Nikki and Sister Mary, and picks up at a particular point in their story and kind of does the microscope of what is happening at that particular time with them.”

“I am just in love with it. I am so happy with everything so far, and I can't wait for people to hear it,” he concluded with excitement.

