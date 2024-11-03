Anna Kendrick reveals why she didn't pursue music after 'Cups' success

The Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick has revealed why she’s not interested in a music career.

Anna, who got famous in music after the success of her 2013 song Cups, said that she didn’t feel right getting into music.

In an interview with Elle, Anna shared, “My team did come to me, but I don't write music. Also, it feels weird to say this now, because I am rapidly approaching 40, but I was also 26 when that happened.”

“That doesn't feel like when you start a pop career. It feels like something really cool is happening for no reason, and if we try to then make a record, the reason why it hadn't happened in the first place will be revealed very quickly,” the Twilight Saga actress added.

It is worth mentioning that the song reached number 6 on America’s Billboard Hot 100 and the music video had over 300M views on YouTube.

However, she also recalled feeling guilty with the song's success, saying, “It is one of those things where I'm like, why did that happen?”

“I felt like a real d***, because the people who were working really hard to promote their singles must've been like, excuse me, what? Who is that? I can't imagine what that would feel like,” she explained.