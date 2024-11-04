Queen Camilla shares delightful news with King Charles fans

Queen Camilla shared a delightful news with fans of her husband, King Charles, as she provided a reassuring update on his health.



The Queen Consort revealed that the monarch is "doing really well" amid his ongoing cancer treatment in a rare TV appearance.

During a documentary on domestic violence, the mother of Joanna Simpson, who was killed by her estranged husband in 2010, asked Camila about the King’s health.

"He's doing really well,” Camilla replied, prompting Diana Parkes to say, "He looks amazing. He looks amazing. I'm so pleased."

"The problem is trying to stop him,” Camilla quipped. “That's the problem."

After the King and the Queen concluded their tour of Australia and Samoa, a senior Buckingham Palace official revealed the trip was "the perfect tonic" for him.

"He has genuinely loved this tour,” they added. "He has genuinely thrived on the programme. It's lifted his spirits, his mood and his recovery.”

“In that sense, the tour - despite its demands - has been the perfect tonic. Looking ahead, plans are in place for the King to resume a ‘normal’ schedule of international visits in the spring and autumn of 2025, with all arrangements pending medical advice.”