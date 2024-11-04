Prince Andrew defies King Charles in major move after he cut off his financial support

Prince Andrew has reportedly made a huge decision to not leave the Royal Lodge despite King Charles cutting off his financial support, including private security funding.



The Duke of York has signed a 75-year lease for the 30-room estate and claims that he has funds to cover the estimated £1million security costs.

According to The Sun, a source has claimed that Andrew sees "no reason" to move in direct move against the wishes of King Charles.

"Prince Andrew is holding firm and is determined to stay in the Royal Lodge,” the source revealed. "He is insistent that he has the funds to pay for his own security, despite the eyewatering seven-figure sum it is reportedly costing him.”

He is no longer a financial burden on the King and sees no reason why he should have to move from his home,” they added.

This comes after royal author Robert Hardman made revelations about Charles financially cutting of his “disgraced” brother in the updated version of his book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

"The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King," he penned, as per reports.