'Dogma' actor Kevin Smith's relationship with Joey Lauren Adam comes to light

Kevin Smith, a renowned actor, producer, director, and writer, recently opened up about his relationship with Joey Lauren Adam after 25 years of their breakup.

In a newly released documentary of filmmaker Sav Rodgers titled Chasing Chasing Amy, the 54-year-old actor expressed his feelings for Adams, saying, "She was my muse."

Reflecting on the positives of his relationship with the 56-year-old movie star, Smith added, "I became the person that I became for the rest of my life because of that relationship. I never went back to being the other guy.”

The Dogma star’s time with Adams affected him "intensely,” which even impacted his marriage with Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, whom he married in 1999, a year after meeting her for the first time.

"There's no way I would be in a marriage that has lasted 20 years if I didn't meet Joey and she didn't shape me," Smith admitted in the documentary.

For those unversed, back in 1995, the Clerk actor met Adams for the first time on the set of the film Mallrats and started dating each other while shooting Chasing Amy in 1997, a film in which Adams was playing the lead role opposite Ben Affleck.

Smith shared his desire of tying the knot with Time magazine, but shortly after their romance, the pair’s relationship faced challenges, and at one point they indulged in a heated argument on the set of Chasing Amy, which led to their separation.

It is pertinent to mention that Chasing Amy was released in April 1997, while the couple had split by July of the same year.