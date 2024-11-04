Pedro Pascal names being part of 'Gladiator II' as 'unbelievable thing'

Pedro Pascal just named one of the most unique experiences he has “ever experienced.”

The 49-year-old who is starring in the historical epic, Gladiator II, as the Roman general Marcus Acacius was taken aback by how his co-star, Paul Mescal was “lighting up” the sequence during the filming of their Colosseum scene.

In an interview with Heart FM, the UK radio station, recalling the moment standing out for him the most, the Last of Us star said, “I think ships and the fireballs and the fortified wall and Paul Mescal – they help with lighting up the opening sequence! But it was an unbelievable thing.”

“That was the first thing that I shot, and I think it was the first couple of days of actual shooting for the movie. We were in Morocco, and I've been on big sets, and I hadn't been on anything like this. I hadn't played anything like that from start to finish, which was just unbelievably bad,” he added.

Pascal continued, “I'd start at the back of the ship in the General’s tower, and end with sprinting off of the drawbridge onto the wall in one shot.

“It was unbelievable! It's unlike anything I'd ever experienced, and it's unlike anything I'll ever experience again on the movie set,” the Narcos actor further told the radio station outlet.