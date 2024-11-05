 
Drew Barrymore shares sweet moments of her and Adam Sandler's daughter

November 05, 2024

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler’s friendship has extended to their children, who recently enjoyed a special movie night together.

On the November 4 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the film actress shared with guests Emily Osment and Montana Jordan that her daughter and Sandler’s daughter spent an evening at her house watching 50 First Dates, one of Barrymore and Sandler’s iconic films.

According to People, Barrymore recalled, "My daughter and Adam's daughter were watching 50 First Dates at my house the other night. I was like, 'Why are you guys watching this? Don't you get enough of me and your dad?' But it was so sweet and wonderful to see them enjoying it."

Charlie's Angels actress didn’t specify which daughters were watching as she shares Oliva and Frankie with husband Will Kopelman, while Sandler is a dad to Sadie and Sunny with wife Jackie.

Moreover, Osment mentioned how “comforting” it must be to see their kids appreciating their work.

As per the publication, Barrymore agreed while adding. "When your kids embrace something about you, it feels fantastic!”

50 First Dates, directed by Peter Segal told the story of Lucy (Barrymore), who has short term memory loss following an accident, and Henry (Sandler), a marine veterinarian determined to lose her love anew each day, as per the outlet.

Additionally, the Ever After actress revealed on her show that the 2004 rom com originally had a dramatic ending where Lucy encouraged Henry to move on with his life.

Furthermore, Barrymore and Sandler’s collaborations span several beloved films, including The Wedding Singer (1998) and Blended (2014). 

