Julia Fox lands first big-budget role: Source

Julia Fox is back on the big screen with her studio debut in Him, a horror film directed by Justin Tipping and produced by Jordan Peele.

The actress, who rose to fame in 2019’s Uncut Gems, stars as Elsie, an influencer married to a professional football player (Marlon Wayans) in the offbeat thriller opening Friday, September 19.

Speaking about the role, Fox revealed she ad-libbed one of the film’s most outrageous lines, a nod to Gwyneth Paltrow’s jade egg controversy, which the studio later confirmed.

“I saw a lot of Gwyneth parallels for sure,” she said of the inspiration behind her character.

According to People, the New York–born star, who has become a pop culture fixture for her bold honesty and viral fashion moments, admitted she still gets nerves on set.

“There’s always that first take where you’re paralyzed,” she shared. “But you ease into it.”

Away from acting, Fox continues to be refreshingly candid in interviews and her 2023 memoir Down the Drain, where she discussed her turbulent upbringing, addiction struggles, and journey to sobriety.

Now focused on raising her 4-year-old son Valentino, the actress says she has little interest in dating, joking that her child “wouldn’t like that very much.”

Looking ahead, Fox hopes to direct, write, and return to her art roots, though she laughs off speculation about playing Debi Mazar in Madonna’s long-delayed biopic.

“I think I might’ve aged out,” she quipped.

Despite her self-deprecating humor, Fox remains grateful for her unconventional path to stardom.

“There are still moments where I’m like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe it.’ But there was always this little voice that believed it could happen,” she said.