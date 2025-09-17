Nina Dobrev returns to social media after split from Shaun White

Nina Dobrev is leaning on family following her breakup with Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.

The Vampire Diaries alum shared a tender photo to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 17, showing herself embracing two young relatives.

The post came nearly a week after People confirmed that she and White had ended their engagement.

A source told the outlet that Dobrev is currently overseas and “being supported by family” as she copes with the split.

The couple, first linked in 2020, got engaged last October after four years together.

Their breakup, reportedly a mutual decision, has drawn speculation from fans.

Some sources claimed the actress wanted to marry and start a family while White was hesitant, while others insisted both had been planning a future together.

Neither Dobrev nor White has directly addressed the split publicly. White, meanwhile, has continued posting on social media, marking his first return to Beijing since the 2022 Winter Olympics.