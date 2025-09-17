 
Geo News

Nina Dobrev returns to social media after split from Shaun White

Nina Dobrev has returned to Instagram less than a week after her split from Shaun White, sharing a tender family photo as she leans on loved ones for support

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2025

Nina Dobrev returns to social media after split from Shaun White
Nina Dobrev returns to social media after split from Shaun White

Nina Dobrev is leaning on family following her breakup with Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.

The Vampire Diaries alum shared a tender photo to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 17, showing herself embracing two young relatives. 

The post came nearly a week after People confirmed that she and White had ended their engagement.

A source told the outlet that Dobrev is currently overseas and “being supported by family” as she copes with the split. 

Nina Dobrev returns to social media after split from Shaun White

The couple, first linked in 2020, got engaged last October after four years together.

Their breakup, reportedly a mutual decision, has drawn speculation from fans. 

Some sources claimed the actress wanted to marry and start a family while White was hesitant, while others insisted both had been planning a future together.

Neither Dobrev nor White has directly addressed the split publicly. White, meanwhile, has continued posting on social media, marking his first return to Beijing since the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Billy Crudup teases Reese Witherspoon romance in 'The Morning Show' season 4
Billy Crudup teases Reese Witherspoon romance in 'The Morning Show' season 4
Paris Hilton looks back at 'misogynistic' media coverage about her: Report
Paris Hilton looks back at 'misogynistic' media coverage about her: Report
Colin Farrell spills truth about Margot Robbie's off-screen persona
Colin Farrell spills truth about Margot Robbie's off-screen persona
Priscilla Presley recalls final night with Lisa Marie before her death
Priscilla Presley recalls final night with Lisa Marie before her death
Julia Fox lands first big-budget role: Source
Julia Fox lands first big-budget role: Source
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant to celebrate wedding with family, pals: Source
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant to celebrate wedding with family, pals: Source
Demi Lovato shares thoughts on 'best' Selena Gomez
Demi Lovato shares thoughts on 'best' Selena Gomez
Eva Longoria returns to U.S. to promote major new project
Eva Longoria returns to U.S. to promote major new project