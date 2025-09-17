 
Billy Crudup teases Reese Witherspoon romance in 'The Morning Show' season 4

Billy Crudup and Reese Witherspoon's characters have been tiptoeing a romance in 'The Morning Show'

Web Desk
September 17, 2025

Billy Crudup teases romantic arc with Reese Witherspoon's character in 'The Morning Show' season 4

Billy Crudup and Reese Witherspoon may just give fans some romance between their The Morning Show characters in season four of the show.

Crudup’s UBA exec Cory Ellison and Witherspoon's anchor Bradley Jackson have had chemistry since the beginning of the show. But despite a long, slow burn arc, the Cory and Bradley haven’t gotten together yet.

"It's incredible to have a character arc that is such a slow burn," Crudup told People.

He noted that it’s been a "four-year burn, or seven years, since we've been doing it."

Crudup added that the characters have "always been good about keeping their boundaries."

He teased, "This season, maybe the boundaries evaporate a little bit."

The Almost Famous star also gushed over the show for giving him long-time friends he can trust.

"I've never been a part of something where the company has been around each other for so long — I'm talking about the cast and the crew," the Emmy winner reflected. "It's an unusual and exceptional experience."

"You are typically a part of the carny life. You go from one town to the next, you spend three months with people, you get really close to them, then you don't see them again for 10 years," he said of how films are maid.

"To keep returning, there's a kind of trust that we've all built, and it's something I've never experienced," he added. "I'm so grateful."

The Morning Show season 4 premiered on Wednesday, September 17, on Apple TV+.

