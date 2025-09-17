Demi Lovato shares thoughts on 'best' Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato remembers Selena Gomez in warm words

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco recently released I Said I Love You First. This album draws a sweet reaction from Demi Lovato, who is also set to drop her new album.



“I have listened to the album — really, really great job. I loved the songs on it. ‘Bluest Flame’ was my song. I couldn’t be happier for her, the pop icon shares on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

Moreover, the Heart Attack singer also gushes about the pair's engagement, saying, "She’s engaged. I just wish her the best."

Demi and Selena have been cordial for decades. They starred together in Barney and Friends in 2001. Both were 7 years old at the time. Then the pair worked on 2009’s The Princess Protection Program.

Selena, in a recent interview with Therapuss with Jake Shane, recalled her peers at Disney, including Demi, in warm words.

“We were all, you know, from the Jonas Brothers to Miley [Cyrus] and Demi, and then it was Zendaya,” she added.

"It's just so cool to see all the people you went to school with, if you will, it's good to see them all do their thing," the Only Murders in the Building star noted.

It's worth noting Selena and Benny made their engagement public in December 2024.