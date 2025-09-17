Eva Longoria returns to U.S. to promote major new project

Eva Longoria is back in the United States this week to promote her new docuseries Necaxa, which spotlights her role as co-owner of Mexican soccer club Club Necaxa.

The Desperate Housewives alum, who has been splitting her time between Mexico and Spain with husband José Bastón and their son Santiago, appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to discuss the project.

The series documents her efforts to revitalize the team, drawing comparisons to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s high-profile takeover of Wrexham AFC.

Reynolds and McElhenney are also investors in Necaxa, and Longoria revealed the advice they gave her before taking on the challenge.

“They said prepare for heartbreak,” she recalled. “Sports is so emotional, with all the ups and the downs. It is an emotional roller coaster.”

During her appearance, Longoria also reflected on her Desperate Housewives character Gaby Solis, joking that today she “would be an influencer… probably the original fashion influencer.”

She also quipped that co-star Marcia Cross’s character Bree Van de Kamp would have become “the first Martha Stewart.”

The actress, who continues to juggle acting, producing, and philanthropic work, said she looks back fondly on the hit series that made her a household name.

“It was one of the best times in my life and I have such fond memories of the show,” she said.