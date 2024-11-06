Heidi Klum hits back at fashion critics: 'I want to show my body'

Heidi Klum has finally clapped back at critics who commented negatively about the way she dresses.

In an interview with The Times published on November 1, the 51-year-old supermodel said she is confident in what she chooses to wear.

“I’m not shy about my femininity,” said Heidi. “I love dressing up where I have my cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings — but that doesn’t mean I want to go home with you.”

The former Victoria's Secret Angel revealed that her style is an extension of her "personality."

“Why not? I want to have fun and show my body, but I have boundaries, as do all women,” she continued.

Recently, Heidi and her husband Tom Kaulitz hosted a 23rd annual Halloween Party in New York City where the two dressed as female and male versions of E.T. from the 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Speaking to People magazine on the red carpet, the America's Got Talent judge said she went as E.T. because he has been "part of most of our lives."

"[I] kind of thought about the universe in a different way and I thought E.T. was so cute and how he was wiggling around and all the moments when E.T. got dressed up with a wig and everything so I just thought it would be fun to become E.T. and especially to see two," Heidi added.