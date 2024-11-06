Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper Beckham unveils unseen glam

 
November 06, 2024

Victoria Beckham recently attended Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards with her daughter Harper Beckham.

On Tuesday, November 5, Victoria’s only daughter Harper, who is her youngest child, accompanied her at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2024 in London, England.

At the event, Victoria, a former member of Spice Girl, received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

The mother and daughter duo opted for a matching fabric outfit for the red carpet.

Victoria donned an ivory silk suit, pairing it with a loose jacket (without a shirt underneath), wide-leg pants that covered her feet, and shoes.

On the other hand, Harper wore a light blue silk dress that had a small diamond-shaped cutout below the neck with white open-toe heels.

To complete their looks, Victoria went for a thin choker necklace and hoop earrings, whereas Harper had a gold pendant necklace from Van Cleef, which she layered with a Y-shaped diamond necklace and a gold bracelet in her hand.

Moreover, the designer mother wore her signature makeup, i.e., dark smokey eyeshadow, but Harper was in very subtle makeup.

For those unversed, it is pertinent to mention that Victoria shares her four children with David Beckham, namely, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, 19, and Harper.

