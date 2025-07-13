'High School Musical' star announces pregnancy

Vanessa Hudgens surprises with pregnancy announcement

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens has announced pregnancy.

The actress has revealed that she is expecting her second child with husband Cole Tucker.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, July 12, 2025, Vanessa shared a series of photos flaunting her baby bump.

Just a year after welcoming their first child, the couple posed together in the photos proudly smiling as they pointed to Vanessa’s baby bump.

In the caption, Vanessa wrote, “Round two!!!!”

Fans and followers poured their love in the comments section with one stating, “Yes friend! Sending you two So much love.”

“Ahhhh! I can’t wait! Congratulations,” another added.

It is worth mentioning that this comes just a week after Vanessa penned an emotional tribute for Tucker.

Marking his birthday, Vanessa wrote, “Happy birthday to my best friend/lover/partner in life. @cotuck you’re everything to meeeeeee. No one does it better.”

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker, who tied the knot in December 2023, welcomed their first child in July 2024.