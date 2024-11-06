Dua Lipa's ex Paul Jason Klein returns to spotlight after life-altering accident

Paul Jason Klein, Dua Lipa’s ex-boyfriend and the vocalist of American indie pop band LANY, was recently seen walking through Sydney’s CBD.

On Wednesday, November 5, Klien, who stopped by the popular Paramount Coffee Project, is visiting Australia for his sold-out shows that have been rescheduled.

While keeping a low profile and relaxed style for the outing, the 36-year-old singer wore a white T-shirt with "Orleans Saints" written in bold letters.

Over his shoulders, he had a quilted burgundy sweater, adding a bit of street style.

In addition to it, his jeans were loose, faded, and had some rugged patches to give them a worn-in look.

To complete his casual look, Klein opted for black sneakers and dark sunglasses as he headed to the coffee shop.

For those unversed, Klein had a serious accident on June 6, 2024, when a car hit him while he was going back home from the gym on his Vespa.

Reminiscing over the accident after his recovery, he quipped, “I don't really remember anything after the collision... I woke up on a stretcher being put into an ambulance.”

However, he showed his gratitude despite all the suffering and confessed that he “cried a lot of thankful and happy tears since the accident.”

The accident affected Klein’s mobility, but doctors assured him full recovery.

It is pertinent to mention that Lipa and Klein started dating each other in 2017 and ended their relationship after almost five months in 2018.