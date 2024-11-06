Kristin Cavallari drops major relationship bombshell

Kristin Cavallari, a renowned fashion designer, television personality, and author, recently revealed her second marriage plans.

In the November 5 episode of her podcast Let’s Be Honest, Cavallari declared that her next beau “will be her husband,” but she is currently not ready for anything serious.

The 37-year-old model said, “I’m not kidding, though. I’m telling you right now … My next boyfriend is gonna be my next husband. I’m already putting that out there.”

Cavallari went on to confess that she is dating but she “can’t keep dating.”

The Laguana Beach star also mentioned that she has gone on a few dates with someone whom she interacted with in a wild, and he resides in her town, Leipers Fork, Tennessee.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a deal breaker, but I am not looking to date anyone in entertainment. I will never date anyone from the DMs ever again because it attracts the wrong type of guy,” she shared.

The founder of Uncommon James quipped that she has done with dating apps and now she desires someone who is either “older” than her or the same age as hers.

It is pertinent to mention that Cavallari tied the knot with Jay Cutler, a former professional football quarterback, in 2013, welcomed two sons and a daughter with him, and parted ways in 2022.