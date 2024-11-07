 
Geo News

Prince Harry told why his Netflix documentaries are ‘failing'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told their cooking and polo documentaries won’t cut it

By
Web Desk
|

November 07, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are told their documentaries and content creation would do no good.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reminded their line of work by expert Phil Dampier in a confrontational message.

The royal author claimed: “Making documentaries has never really gone well for the royals, particularly Prince Edward, when he started making lots of documentaries about his own family. That ended in disaster.

“So Harry not to sort of fall into the same trap, he needs to rein back, and hopefully we're not going to get any more slagging off the royal family in his documentaries, and he moves into other things.”

He said: “The Polo one, I don't think it's gone down that well.”

The royal author added: “Everybody's apparently Netflix aren't very happy because there's hardly anything of the prince in it.”

